Tampa Bay (8-7) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Saints have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games .

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Saints have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 15 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In 15 games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Saints' 15 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied one time.

In 15 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have led six times (4-2 in those games), have been losing eight times (2-6), and have been tied one time (1-0).

The Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Saints have won the second half 10 times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

The Buccaneers have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

