Pelicans vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-16), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-6.5)
|230.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-6.5)
|230.5
|-245
|+198
Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Pelicans outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 115.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers put up 114.4 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 114.3 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 230 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 227.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this contest's total.
- New Orleans has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
Pelicans and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+6600
|+3500
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
