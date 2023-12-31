The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) host the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) after winning nine straight home games. The Rebels are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -13.5 149.5

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

In three of 11 games this season, Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points.

Ole Miss has an average total of 142.8 in its matchups this year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rebels are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Ole Miss has been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.

The Rebels have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 3 27.3% 75.9 155.5 66.9 142.3 138.5 Bryant 5 45.5% 79.6 155.5 75.4 142.3 145.9

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The 75.9 points per game the Rebels put up are just 0.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.4).

Ole Miss is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 5-6-0 0-4 5-6-0 Bryant 6-5-0 1-2 5-6-0

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Bryant 7-10 Home Record 9-4 2-9 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

