How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- This season, the Rebels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Ole Miss shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Rebels are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 141st.
- The 75.9 points per game the Rebels put up are just 0.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.4).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 75.4 points, it is 5-0.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Ole Miss scored 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did in away games (65.8).
- The Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|W 88-78
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
