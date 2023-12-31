The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Ole Miss shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Rebels are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 141st.

The 75.9 points per game the Rebels put up are just 0.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.4).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 75.4 points, it is 5-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Ole Miss scored 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did in away games (65.8).

The Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage in away games.

