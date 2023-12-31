Sunday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) and the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) clashing at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-66 victory for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Bryant 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-13.8)

Ole Miss (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Ole Miss is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Bryant's 6-5-0 ATS record. Both the Rebels and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Ole Miss loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is grabbing 34.8 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.6 per contest.

Ole Miss makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 40.7% from deep while its opponents hit 29.3% from long range.

The Rebels' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 85.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 84th in college basketball.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 10.3 (62nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.0.

