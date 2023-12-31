Can we expect Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In 17 of 36 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and eight times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also 18 assists.

He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:31 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 18:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

