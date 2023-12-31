For details on which players are in, and which players are out, for Sunday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the article below, you'll find the complete NBA injury report, which includes updated injury info for every team.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on MNMT and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Tyus Jones, PG: Questionable (Foot), Danilo Gallinari, SF: Out (Back)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Onyeka Okongwu, C: Questionable (Illness), Seth Lundy, SF: Out (Ankle), Trae Young, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Thunder vs. Nets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSOK and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Nicolas Claxton, C: Questionable (Illness)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSNO and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Spurs vs. Celtics Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSW and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Devonte' Graham, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Elbow)

Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSE and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), John Konchar, SG: Questionable (Illness), Derrick Rose, PG: Questionable (Hamstring), Luke Kennard, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Suns vs. Magic Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on AZFamily and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Knee)

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Questionable (Knee), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee), Gary Harris, SG: Questionable (Calf)

