The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score an average of 50.9 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 53.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

Alabama is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 50.9 points.

The 76.5 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 9.7 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (86.2).

Alabama has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 86.2 points.

When Mississippi Valley State allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 0-4.

The Crimson Tide are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.8%).

The Delta Devils make 30.7% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79) Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG% Lizzie Walker: 4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%

4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG% Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Mississippi Valley State Schedule