Sunday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) matching up with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-50 victory, as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Delta Devils' last contest was a 99-35 loss to Mississippi State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 83, Mississippi Valley State 50

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

Against the McNeese Cowgirls on November 16, the Delta Devils notched their best win of the season, an 85-82 road victory.

The Delta Devils have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

According to the RPI, the Crimson Tide have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79) Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25 FG% Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 30.5 FG%

4 PTS, 30.5 FG% Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -423 scoring differential, falling short by 35.3 points per game. They're putting up 50.9 points per game, 350th in college basketball, and are giving up 86.2 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.