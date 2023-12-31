The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Zion Harmon: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jakobi Heady: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
144th 76.4 Points Scored 77.2 129th
35th 63.9 Points Allowed 72.5 218th
49th 40.5 Rebounds 37.2 160th
114th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 11.3 46th
122nd 8.2 3pt Made 6.4 281st
75th 15.4 Assists 12.8 232nd
260th 12.8 Turnovers 13.8 315th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.