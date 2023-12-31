The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Mississippi State is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 40th.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 2.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (73.2).
  • Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Mississippi State scored 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).
  • The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 in road games.
  • Mississippi State drained 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Murray State W 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum

