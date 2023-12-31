Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Canadiens on December 31, 2023
Nikita Kucherov and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet at Amalie Arena on Sunday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 59 points in 36 games (25 goals and 34 assists).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Brayden Point has totaled 38 points (1.0 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
Steven Stamkos Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Steven Stamkos' 36 points this season have come via 15 goals and 21 assists.
Stamkos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Suzuki has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 31 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Michael Matheson is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 35 games.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
