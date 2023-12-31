Ahead of their Sunday, December 31 game against the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.2 per game).

It has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -8.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 96 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 118 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

Their -22 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5

