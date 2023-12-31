Jamaal Williams has a difficult matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 92.1 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Williams, on 73 carries, has 222 total rushing yards (20.2 ypg). In the passing game, Williams has caught 11 balls for 41 yards (3.7 ypg) this season.

Williams vs. the Buccaneers

Williams vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games The Buccaneers have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Williams will square off against the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 92.1 yards on the ground per contest.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 10th in the league with 11 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Saints Player Previews

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit his rushing yards over in 37.5% of his opportunities (three of eight games).

The Saints have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 410 rushes this season. He's handled 73 of those carries (17.8%).

Williams has not found paydirt on the ground this year in 11 games.

He has seven red zone carries for 9.0% of the team share (his team runs on 54.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Jamaal Williams Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of six games this season.

Williams has received 2.4% of his team's 544 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 3.2 yards per target.

Williams does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

