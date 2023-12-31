The focus will be on QBs Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-8) play on December 31. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Derek Carr vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 15 Games Played 15 67.4% Completion % 64.3% 3,417 (227.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,598 (239.9) 19 Touchdowns 26 8 Interceptions 8 37 (2.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 157 (10.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Buccaneers are allowing 20.1 points per contest (11th in NFL) and 356.2 total yards per game (24th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the most pass yards in the NFL (264.1 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 21 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Buccaneers' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,381 total rushing yards allowed (92.1 per game).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 43.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 26th (42.1%).

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Saints Defensive Stats

