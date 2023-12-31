At Raymond James Stadium in Week 17, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be lined up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Antoine Winfield Jr.. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 130.1 9.3 23 74 10.22

Chris Olave vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave leads his team with 1,041 receiving yards on 81 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, New Orleans is 12th in the NFL in passing yards (3,542) and 15th in passing TDs (22).

The Saints have been midde-of-the-pack this year in points scored (22.1 per game), ranking 13th in the league.

New Orleans sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.3 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Saints are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 65 total red-zone pass attempts (45.5% red-zone pass rate).

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 110 tackles, 5.0 TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Tampa Bay has given up the most in the NFL at 3,962 (264.1 per game).

The Buccaneers' points-against average on defense is 20.1 per game, 11th in the NFL.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 129 41 Def. Targets Receptions 81 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1041 110 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.4 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 331 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 5.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

