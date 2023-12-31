The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-105 win versus the Jazz, Ingram tallied 26 points, five assists and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Ingram, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.8 22.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 3.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 33.9 31.5 PR -- 28.6 26 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Lakers

Ingram is responsible for taking 17.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

He's put up 4.0 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Conceding 114.3 points per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 25th in the NBA, allowing 14 makes per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 31 9 3 7 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.