Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 22:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Hedman has a goal in five games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 23 of 34 games this season, Hedman has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 22 of 34 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 34 Points 1 5 Goals 0 29 Assists 1

