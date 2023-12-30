The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

  • Hedman has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus 12 assists.
  • Hedman averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:47 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:32 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

