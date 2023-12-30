The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 85.1 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 58 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Marshall is 6-5 when it scores more than 58 points.
  • Southern Miss has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.1 points.
  • The 69.6 points per game the Eagles average are the same as the Thundering Herd allow.
  • Southern Miss is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
  • Marshall has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
  • The Thundering Herd shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Eagles concede.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 21 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
  • Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG%
  • Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Memphis L 69-67 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Cleveland State L 70-63 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 @ FGCU L 78-62 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Marshall - Reed Green Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/6/2024 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

