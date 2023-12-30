The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Mo Arnold: 5.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 6.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamar Franklin: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 312th 67.7 Points Scored 68.6 298th 348th 81.5 Points Allowed 67.2 91st 278th 34.1 Rebounds 38.1 121st 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.9 65th 35th 9.5 3pt Made 6 305th 359th 9.1 Assists 12.3 262nd 326th 14.1 Turnovers 11.1 117th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.