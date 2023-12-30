If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Southern Miss and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-1 NR NR 281

Southern Miss' best wins

On December 1, Southern Miss picked up its best win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the UAB Blazers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in the RPI rankings. With 26 points, Victor Hart was the leading scorer against UAB. Second on the team was Austin Crowley, with 15 points.

Next best wins

90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 266/RPI) on November 25

82-79 on the road over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on December 18

83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on December 9

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Southern Miss is facing the 301st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Southern Miss' upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

