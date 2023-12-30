How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- Southern Miss has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 138th.
- The Golden Eagles record 9.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Eagles give up (79.2).
- Southern Miss has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 79.2 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Southern Miss has played worse in home games this year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.
- At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 20.3 fewer points per game (56.5) than when playing on the road (76.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Southern Miss has played worse in home games this year, sinking 4.5 treys per game with a 21.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8 per game and a 38.1% percentage in away games.
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
