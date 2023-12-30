The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Southern Miss has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 138th.

The Golden Eagles record 9.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Eagles give up (79.2).

Southern Miss has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 79.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Southern Miss has played worse in home games this year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.

At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 20.3 fewer points per game (56.5) than when playing on the road (76.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Southern Miss has played worse in home games this year, sinking 4.5 treys per game with a 21.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8 per game and a 38.1% percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule