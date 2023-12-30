2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Miss Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Southern Miss be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Southern Miss' full tournament resume.
How Southern Miss ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-1
|NR
|39
|123
Southern Miss' best wins
On December 2, Southern Miss registered its best win of the season, a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in the RPI rankings. Domonique Davis compiled a team-high 25 points with one rebound and five assists in the contest versus Ole Miss.
Next best wins
- 51-33 at home over Samford (No. 226/RPI) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 232/RPI) on November 11
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 328/RPI) on November 24
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 329/RPI) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on November 21
Southern Miss' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Southern Miss has been handed the 239th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Eagles' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records above .500.
- Southern Miss' upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Southern Miss' next game
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Southern Miss Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
