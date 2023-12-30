Ole Miss vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Peach Bowl
In this season's Peach Bowl, the Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Ole Miss Rebels. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
Ole Miss vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-4.5)
|49.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-4.5)
|48.5
|-188
|+155
Ole Miss vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 5-4-2 ATS this season.
- The Rebels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Penn State has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
