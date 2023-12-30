The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ole Miss Rebels meet for the Peach Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Defensively, Penn State has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 223.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 63rd (391 yards per game). Ole Miss' offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 22.3 points per game, which ranks 37th.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Penn State 455.6 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (73rd) 371.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (1st) 179 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.7 (27th) 276.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.3 (94th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 16 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (11th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has put up 2,985 passing yards, or 248.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 31.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 237 times for 1,052 yards (87.7 per game) with 15 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has compiled 521 yards on 92 carries with four touchdowns.

Tre Harris leads his team with 851 receiving yards on 47 catches with eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has caught 52 passes and compiled 769 receiving yards (64.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 75 targets have resulted in 53 catches for 741 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 2,336 yards (194.7 ypg) on 214-of-349 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 170 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 162 times for 851 yards (70.9 per game), scoring six times.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 163 times this year and racked up 702 yards (58.5 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 22 grabs for 222 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 673 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has registered 53 receptions and four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has put up a 312-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 47 targets.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 29 receptions for 295 yards, an average of 24.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

