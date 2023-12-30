If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ole Miss and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 37 35 92

Ole Miss' best wins

Ole Miss defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 49 in the RPI) in a 56-47 win on November 19 -- its best victory of the season. Marija Avlijas, as the top scorer in the victory over Arizona, put up 11 points, while Madison Scott was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on November 20

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on December 21

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 179/RPI) on November 15

84-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on December 12

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on November 25

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Ole Miss has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Rebels have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

The Rebels have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ole Miss faces the 184th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Of Ole Miss' 16 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

