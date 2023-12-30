Saturday's contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) against the Alcorn State Braves (2-8) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-46 in favor of Ole Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Thursday 62-47 over UAPB.

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 73, Alcorn State 46

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 42 in our computer rankings) in a 56-47 win on November 19 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Rebels have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

56-47 over Arizona (No. 42) on November 19

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 126) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 167) on December 21

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 228) on November 25

Ole Miss Leaders

Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 54.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 54.7 FG% Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

11.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and are allowing 54.3 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.

