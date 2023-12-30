Nikita Kucherov will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 20:58 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Kucherov's 35 games played this season he's scored in 16 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kucherov has a point in 27 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.

In 22 of 35 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 3 58 Points 3 24 Goals 0 34 Assists 3

