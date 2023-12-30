The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) are heavy underdogs (+35.5) as they attempt to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the San Francisco Dons (10-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 126.5 in the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -35.5 126.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in eight of 12 outings.

The average over/under for Mississippi Valley State's matchups this season is 133.0, 6.5 more points than this game's point total.

Mississippi Valley State's ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

San Francisco has a 9-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark from Mississippi Valley State.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 8 66.7% 76.1 124.9 60.5 144.8 140.2 Mississippi Valley State 8 66.7% 48.8 124.9 84.3 144.8 137.8

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils' 48.8 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 60.5 the Dons give up.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 9-3-0 0-0 3-9-0 Mississippi Valley State 4-8-0 3-2 3-9-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Mississippi Valley State 11-5 Home Record 4-6 5-6 Away Record 1-19 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

