The San Francisco Dons (10-4) will be attempting to build on a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dons sit at 122nd.

The Delta Devils average 11.7 fewer points per game (48.8) than the Dons give up to opponents (60.5).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State averaged 68.0 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.5.

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Mississippi Valley State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule