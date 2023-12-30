The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition in store, including those involving Mississippi schools. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Penn State (-4.5)

