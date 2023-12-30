The Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the field in the Peach Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Mississippi.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 30
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Penn State (-6)

