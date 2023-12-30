For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • In six of 35 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 9:43 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

