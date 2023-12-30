Coming off a defeat last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Rangers (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN as the Lightning play the Rangers.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
  • The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (119 total, 3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 35 24 34 58 49 30 0%
Brayden Point 36 16 22 38 15 13 44.8%
Steven Stamkos 33 15 20 35 18 5 52%
Victor Hedman 34 5 29 34 28 7 -
Brandon Hagel 36 10 19 29 22 13 51.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (93 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • With 115 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 34 20 26 46 30 12 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 34 14 22 36 16 21 52%
Chris Kreider 34 17 15 32 15 5 33.3%
Vincent Trocheck 34 8 22 30 17 21 62.7%
Adam Fox 24 3 20 23 11 12 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.