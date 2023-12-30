How to Watch the Lightning vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Rangers (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch along on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN as the Lightning play the Rangers.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Rangers Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (119 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|35
|24
|34
|58
|49
|30
|0%
|Brayden Point
|36
|16
|22
|38
|15
|13
|44.8%
|Steven Stamkos
|33
|15
|20
|35
|18
|5
|52%
|Victor Hedman
|34
|5
|29
|34
|28
|7
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|36
|10
|19
|29
|22
|13
|51.4%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (93 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- With 115 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|34
|20
|26
|46
|30
|12
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|34
|14
|22
|36
|16
|21
|52%
|Chris Kreider
|34
|17
|15
|32
|15
|5
|33.3%
|Vincent Trocheck
|34
|8
|22
|30
|17
|21
|62.7%
|Adam Fox
|24
|3
|20
|23
|11
|12
|-
