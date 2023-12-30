Entering a matchup with the New York Rangers (24-9-1), the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the sixth-most goals in the league (119 total, 3.3 per game).

It has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 115 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.

New York's total of 93 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth-best in the NHL.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

Lightning vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Rangers (-110) 6

