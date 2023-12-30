On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the New York Rangers. Is Brayden Point going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

  • Point has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and seven assists.
  • Point's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:26 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:54 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:58 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:27 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

