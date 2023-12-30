For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Hagel a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

  • Hagel has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:44 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:20 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:55 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:07 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

