The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alcorn State vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Nakia Cheatham: 9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Akyriale Ford: 4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.