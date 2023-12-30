The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alcorn State vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Nakia Cheatham: 9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Destiny Brown: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kiarra Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Akyriale Ford: 4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.