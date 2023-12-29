Scott County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Scott County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes County Central High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkdale High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
