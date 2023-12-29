Missouri vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cotton Bowl
In this year's Cotton Bowl, the Missouri Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Ohio State Buckeyes. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Ohio State matchup.
Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-1)
|49.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-1.5)
|48.5
|-111
|-108
Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Missouri has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this year.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).
Missouri & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
