The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 52.4 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.

The Bulldogs put up 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils give up (85.0).

Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.0 points.

Mississippi Valley State has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.0% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils allow defensively.

The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72) Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG% Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Schedule