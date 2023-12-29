The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score an average of 52.4 points per game, six fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.

The Bulldogs put up 78.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 85 the Delta Devils give up.

Mississippi State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85 points.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 78.2 points, it is 0-4.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 46% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Delta Devils give up.

The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 BLK, 51.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 BLK, 51.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule