The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jessika Carter: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

