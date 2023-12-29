The Jackson State Tigers (4-8) are big, 18.5-point underdogs against the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -18.5 138.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.

Jackson State's average game total this season has been 150.5, 12.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jackson State has gone 5-5-0 ATS this year.

Jackson State (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 4.5% more often than Northwestern (5-6-0) this season.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 36.4% 72.8 142.1 63.1 144.4 135.1 Jackson State 9 90% 69.3 142.1 81.3 144.4 147.6

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up.

Jackson State has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 5-6-0 1-3 5-6-0 Jackson State 5-5-0 3-1 7-3-0

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Jackson State 13-5 Home Record 7-2 7-4 Away Record 6-14 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

