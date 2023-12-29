The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) will play the Jackson State Tigers (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Ken Evans: 19.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Zeke Cook: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Coltie Young: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Chase Adams: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 14.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Boo Buie: 18.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 168th 75.6 Points Scored 67.3 316th 88th 66.9 Points Allowed 82.3 353rd 351st 30.4 Rebounds 34.9 255th 275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th 189th 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 310th 32nd 17.2 Assists 12.3 259th 4th 8.0 Turnovers 14.8 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.