The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) hit the court against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Jackson State matchup.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Jackson State has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 17-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1.

Northwestern has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.