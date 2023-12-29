Holmes County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Holmes County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Holmes County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes County Central High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
