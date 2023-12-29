We have high school basketball competition in Attala County, Mississippi today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yazoo County High School at McAdams High School

Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 29

4:40 PM CT on December 29 Location: Sallis, MS

Sallis, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McAdams High School