Zion Williamson plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Williamson produced 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 116-115 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williamson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.7 19.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 6.3 Assists 4.5 4.5 3.7 PRA -- 33.5 29.8 PR -- 29 26.1



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Williamson has made 8.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.2% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's Pelicans average 102.2 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 119.3 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz have allowed 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 28.6 per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 34 26 4 7 1 0 1

